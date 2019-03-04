Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline H. Quillen. View Sign

HOUSTON - Madeline H. Quillen passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.

Mrs. Quillen was born in Houston, the daughter of the late Fred and Lucy Hayes.

She was a member of the Houston U.M. Church, Eastern Star of Chapter #8 of New Castle, and a lifetime member of the Houston Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed attending ladies county dinners. She also enjoyed working with flowers and doing crossword puzzles, watching Orioles and Phillies baseball games and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin W. Quillen; sister, Lucy Mae Hayes; and brothers, Frederick Alton Hayes, Russell and Charles Hayes.

She is survived by Martin James Quillen and Nancy of Newark; grandson, Darren Quillen and Jodi of Annapolis, Md.; granddaughter, Stephanie Nester and Scott of Middletown; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Houston United Methodist Church, 235 Broad St., Houston, DE, where friends may call after 12:00 noon. Interment will be in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Houston Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 122, Houston, DE 19954 or Houston Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 122, Houston, DE 19954 or the Houston U.M. Church, P.O. Box 43, Houston, DE 19954.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford, DE.



Funeral Home Berry - Short Funeral Home

119-121 N.W. Front Street

Milford , DE 19963

(302) 422-8091 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close