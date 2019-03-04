HOUSTON - Madeline H. Quillen passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.
Mrs. Quillen was born in Houston, the daughter of the late Fred and Lucy Hayes.
She was a member of the Houston U.M. Church, Eastern Star of Chapter #8 of New Castle, and a lifetime member of the Houston Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
She enjoyed attending ladies county dinners. She also enjoyed working with flowers and doing crossword puzzles, watching Orioles and Phillies baseball games and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin W. Quillen; sister, Lucy Mae Hayes; and brothers, Frederick Alton Hayes, Russell and Charles Hayes.
She is survived by Martin James Quillen and Nancy of Newark; grandson, Darren Quillen and Jodi of Annapolis, Md.; granddaughter, Stephanie Nester and Scott of Middletown; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Houston United Methodist Church, 235 Broad St., Houston, DE, where friends may call after 12:00 noon. Interment will be in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Houston Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 122, Houston, DE 19954 or Houston Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 122, Houston, DE 19954 or the Houston U.M. Church, P.O. Box 43, Houston, DE 19954.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford, DE.
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 4, 2019