Dover - Major Brian P. Hannah was born March 29, 1981 in Phila., Pa. to Dr. Aleta Hannah-Brown and Edward Hannah. He went to the Lord on Aug. 6, 2019. Brian's current home is located in Baltimore, Md. and he was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.
He leaves behind his son, Miles Hannah age 15, his mother and father, and a host of family and friends.
His Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Mt. Zion AME Church, 110 N. Queen St., Dover, DE, 19934. His burial will be at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, 6486 Bay Road, Frederica, DE 19946.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be addressed to "Miles Hannah Scholarship" account in honor of Brian. (Write for "Deposit Only" on the rear.) Checks can be sent to Del-One Federal Credit Union, 270 Beiser Blvd, Dover, DE 19904.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 15, 2019