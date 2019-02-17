MILLSBORO - Major Reverend Jack Randolph Mercy died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Delaware Veterans Home in Milford. He was born in Tulsa, Okla. and was the son of the late Jack and the late Gladys (Hughes) Mercy.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reverend Major Jack Randolph Mercy.
Jack served in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years, retiring as Major. He was a Helicopter Rescue Pilot and was a Vietnam War veteran surviving 13 strokes from Agent Orange. Upon retirement, he helped start Kent Christian Academy and Kent Christian College in Dover. He then, with the help of his lovely wife, pastored the Apostolics of Georgetown for 14 years along with establishing the Good Shepherd Inn Bed and Breakfast. Upon retiring from pastoring, he substituted for five years in Maryland. Always sharing his best friend, Jesus with whomever he encountered.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen F. Mercy of Millsboro; a daughter, Marie Rose Mercy of Millsboro; two grandchildren, Kelly Baker and Christina Wenek; five great-grandchildren, Victoria, Zachery, Sam, Vivian and Ryan.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Grace Kathleen Mercy Payne.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Lighthouse Christian Center in Milford. Friends may call at the church an hour before the service. All who cannot attend in person, please join us FaceBook LIVE at Maria Rose Mercy. Burial will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Lighthouse Christian Center, Building Fund, 347 Calvary Road, Milford, DE 19963.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 17, 2019