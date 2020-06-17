DOVER - Malcolm Kazanski Bowers went home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2020. He was born Sept 9, 1956 to Teresa Taylor Bowers and Walter O. Bowers. From a young child he was always happy and willing to lend a helping hand. He prided himself on being independent and never made excuses for having cerebral palsy or relying on crutches to ambulate.
Malcolm graduated class of 1974 from Caesar Rodney High School and went on to obtain a degree in Drafting from Kent County Vocational Tech in 1977. Malcolm had a love for drawing, architect, playing the guitar, listening to his favorite - Jimmy Hendrix, driving his hand-controlled Gremlin as well as a loyal COWBOY fan. Even though he was a man of few words his infectious smile drew in many people, especially kids.
In August of 1979 Malcom joined Calvary Baptist Church and was baptized the same year. During his time at the church he sang in the choir and later served as a deacon for many years. Malcolm was so devoted to church that he would get dressed two hours ahead of time, sit on the steps and wait for his mother, Deacon Joe Poe, Deacon Miller or Deacon Fennel once he was no longer able to drive. Being punctual was vital to him in everyday life and more so for church. He looked forward to, and thoroughly enjoyed, going home with deacons for Sunday dinners. In the later years he ended up in Silver Lake Nursing Center but still wanted to maintain his relationship with Calvary. A very special thank you to Mr. & Mrs. Reverend Fields for ensuring Malcolm was able to attend services. Once the church van was not able to pick him up, his spirits were low because of this as well as a slight decline in health. While at Silver Lake he enjoyed sitting near the entrance watching visitors come in and out, looking at the fish tank and going to daily scheduled activities.
Malcolm leaves to mourn and cherish his memories, a loving mother, Teresa Bowers (Willie); father, Walter O. Bowers (Elaine); sisters, Patricia, Jacqueline, Teresa; one and only brother, Walter; six nieces; six nephews and a host of great nieces, nephews, several aunts and uncles; two incredibly special friends, Jenel and Juanita; and his longtime aide, Thelma.
Many thanks to the Silver Lake staff for caring for Malcolm over the years and the Calvary Baptist church for all the prayers and support. Also, thank you to Kent General Hospital ICU staff and Dr. Barnett for the exceptional care given during his time there.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. A public visitation will also be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Malcolm graduated class of 1974 from Caesar Rodney High School and went on to obtain a degree in Drafting from Kent County Vocational Tech in 1977. Malcolm had a love for drawing, architect, playing the guitar, listening to his favorite - Jimmy Hendrix, driving his hand-controlled Gremlin as well as a loyal COWBOY fan. Even though he was a man of few words his infectious smile drew in many people, especially kids.
In August of 1979 Malcom joined Calvary Baptist Church and was baptized the same year. During his time at the church he sang in the choir and later served as a deacon for many years. Malcolm was so devoted to church that he would get dressed two hours ahead of time, sit on the steps and wait for his mother, Deacon Joe Poe, Deacon Miller or Deacon Fennel once he was no longer able to drive. Being punctual was vital to him in everyday life and more so for church. He looked forward to, and thoroughly enjoyed, going home with deacons for Sunday dinners. In the later years he ended up in Silver Lake Nursing Center but still wanted to maintain his relationship with Calvary. A very special thank you to Mr. & Mrs. Reverend Fields for ensuring Malcolm was able to attend services. Once the church van was not able to pick him up, his spirits were low because of this as well as a slight decline in health. While at Silver Lake he enjoyed sitting near the entrance watching visitors come in and out, looking at the fish tank and going to daily scheduled activities.
Malcolm leaves to mourn and cherish his memories, a loving mother, Teresa Bowers (Willie); father, Walter O. Bowers (Elaine); sisters, Patricia, Jacqueline, Teresa; one and only brother, Walter; six nieces; six nephews and a host of great nieces, nephews, several aunts and uncles; two incredibly special friends, Jenel and Juanita; and his longtime aide, Thelma.
Many thanks to the Silver Lake staff for caring for Malcolm over the years and the Calvary Baptist church for all the prayers and support. Also, thank you to Kent General Hospital ICU staff and Dr. Barnett for the exceptional care given during his time there.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. A public visitation will also be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 17, 2020.