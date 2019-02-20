SEAFORD - Mano P. Dorsant passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Evangelical Haitian Salem Church, 33056 Bi State Blvd., Laurel, with family viewing one hour prior to service and Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front St., Seaford, from 7 to 9 p.m.. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home.
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 628-8280
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 20, 2019