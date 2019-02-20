Mano P. Dorsant

  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
  • "With deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Mr...."
  • "My sincere condolences to the family. May the God who..."
    - L S

SEAFORD - Mano P. Dorsant passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Evangelical Haitian Salem Church, 33056 Bi State Blvd., Laurel, with family viewing one hour prior to service and Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front St., Seaford, from 7 to 9 p.m.. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 20, 2019
