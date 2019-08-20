MILFORD - Marc Dana Moreau passed away Aug. 12, 2019 unexpectedly. Marc was born Feb. 14, 1966 in Biddeford, Maine and was the son of Rachel Anderson of Florida, and the late Robert G Moreau.
Marc was a lover of life and was the life of the party and always ready to have good time. Though his years on Earth may have been short he always wanted to help others, and his most enjoyable time was spent fishing with Family & Friends.
Marc was a hardworking man and an excellent Auto Mechanic working for Auto Dealerships throughout the state. Marc also was the owner/operator of Wrenches in Milford.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Sherri; his three children, Brandi Saenz (Sam) of Texas, Nicole Minner (Josh) Milford, and Logan Moreau of Texas. He also had a brother, Brian Moreau (Debbie) Harrington; and sisters, Colette Eckman (Doug) Pennsylvania, Robyn Harrington (Joe) Florida; and seven grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 20, 2019