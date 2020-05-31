Marc E. Williamson
Marc E. Williamson of St. Petersburg, formerly of Delaware died in Orlando, Florida. Born in Newark, Del., he was the son of Bruce E. Williamson and Joan Greene Watkins.
He was a telemarketer and his spare time he enjoyed amusement parks, music and cheering on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
He also enjoyed the movies and finding peace in reading his Bible.
Marc was preceded in death by his grandparents, Judge John and Frances Greene; and brother, Scott Schafer.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his mother, Joan and stepfather Tracy Watkins; sister, Cheryl Lynn Schafer Hart; and stepsister Jessica Senesac.
Committal Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Lakeside M.E. Cemetery, N. State Street, Dover, Del.
Family requests donations in his memory to the International House of Prayer (IHOP-FS) 37 Amy Avenue, Magnolia, DE 19962-3248.
Life End Services are by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover. Visit www.ambruso.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.



Published in Delaware State News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Committal
11:00 AM
Lakeside M.E. Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
