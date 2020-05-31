Marc E. Williamson of St. Petersburg, formerly of Delaware died in Orlando, Florida. Born in Newark, Del., he was the son of Bruce E. Williamson and Joan Greene Watkins.
He was a telemarketer and his spare time he enjoyed amusement parks, music and cheering on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
He also enjoyed the movies and finding peace in reading his Bible.
Marc was preceded in death by his grandparents, Judge John and Frances Greene; and brother, Scott Schafer.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his mother, Joan and stepfather Tracy Watkins; sister, Cheryl Lynn Schafer Hart; and stepsister Jessica Senesac.
Committal Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Lakeside M.E. Cemetery, N. State Street, Dover, Del.
Family requests donations in his memory to the International House of Prayer (IHOP-FS) 37 Amy Avenue, Magnolia, DE 19962-3248.
Life End Services are by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover. Visit www.ambruso.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
He was a telemarketer and his spare time he enjoyed amusement parks, music and cheering on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
He also enjoyed the movies and finding peace in reading his Bible.
Marc was preceded in death by his grandparents, Judge John and Frances Greene; and brother, Scott Schafer.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his mother, Joan and stepfather Tracy Watkins; sister, Cheryl Lynn Schafer Hart; and stepsister Jessica Senesac.
Committal Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Lakeside M.E. Cemetery, N. State Street, Dover, Del.
Family requests donations in his memory to the International House of Prayer (IHOP-FS) 37 Amy Avenue, Magnolia, DE 19962-3248.
Life End Services are by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover. Visit www.ambruso.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 31, 2020.