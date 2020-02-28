MILFORD - Marcus Francisco Carreno passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at home. Marcus was born in Drexel Hill, Pa. the son of June Carol (Martin) Carreno and the late Francisco Tomas Carreno. He was a chef for the past 25 years for many local restaurants including Abbotts Grill, Jakes Seafood, Striper Bites and most recently Brick Works in Smyrna.
He is survived by two sons, Dominic Michael Carreno and his girlfriend Jessica Jarman and Marcus Francisco Carreno Jr.; one daughter, Nicole Lynn Carreno; one brother, Nicolas Carreno and his wife Nicole; his niece, Jessica Cathcart and her husband Joseph. He will be greatly missed by his three year old granddaughter, Lanah Mae Carreno.
Marcus enjoyed spending time with his children and family and summers at the family beach house in Cape May, N.J. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his smile.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolences may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 28, 2020