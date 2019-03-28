FELTON - Margaret A. Berger passed away on March 4, 2019 at Westminster Village.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. Berger.
A committal service will be 1 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 28, 2019