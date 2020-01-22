DOVER - Margaret A. Prarie passed away, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Mrs. Prarie was born on Oct. 16, 1939, to the late Robert and Pearl Valdesere.
She was a self-employed businesswoman in Kent County from the '70s till the early 2000s. She did several things but was most notably remembered for owning and operating her own produce delivery business that provided fresh produce to many of the local restaurants. Mrs. Prarie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and visiting many of Delaware's flea markets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Arthur Valdesere, Robert Valdesere, and Mary Crisco
She is survived by her three sons, Bruce Prarie of Georgia, David Valdesere of Delaware and Robert Prarie of Delaware; and her daughter, Susan Webber of Delaware; as well as 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Torbert Funeral Home, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 22, 2020