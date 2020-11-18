Margaret Ann Bowers, 75
MILFORD - Margaret Ann Bowers passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Mrs. Bowers was born in Ballston Spa, N.Y. to the late Fred and Rita (Summers) Unverhau.
Margaret graduated from Scotia – Glenville High School and was a retired physical therapist who received her Bachelor's Degree from Russell Sage College in Troy, N.Y. in 1969. She was an avid gardener and a prayer warrior as an active Gideon International Auxiliary Member. She attended First Baptist Church in Milford for 25 years teaching Sunday School to the Special Class, active in the music ministry and missions program [her passion]. She is survived by her husband of forty one years, George Bowers; children, Matthew and wife Rebekah, and Amanda and husband Andrew Bowen; sister, Joan and husband Richard Van Patten of Scotia, N.Y.; brother, Richard and wife Linda Unverhau of Glenville N.Y.; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Katelyn, and Evelyn and Eli, Lucas, and Alister; and many nieces and nephews and their children.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of First Baptist Church, 6062 Old Shawnee Rd., Milford, DE 19963, where friends may call after 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Union Church Cemetery in Lincoln. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and social gathering protocols.
Flowers are accepted or Margie would be honored for donations to be made to the local Gideon Camp in her name: The Gideons International, Kent Co. South Camp, PO Box 56, Harrington, DE 19952.