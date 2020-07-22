Margaret Ann
Fountain, 73
DOVER - Margaret Ann Fountain passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2020.
Margaret was born on August 3, 1946 in Cuthbert, Ga., the daughter of the late Ceola B. Harrison and the late Clarence Graddy.
Margaret is survived by children, Cheryl Fountain of Mount Rainier, Md., Veronica Fountain of Bowie, Md.; siblings, Marie Graddy of Matthews, N.C. and Rhonda Houston of Matthews, N.C. She was preceded in death by her son, Vernon Foun- tain of Millsboro, Del.; granddaughters, Vertrice Fountain of Millsboro, Del. and Vernette Fountain of Wilmington, Del.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W Division Street, Dover from 5PM-7PM. A viewing will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 9AM- 11AM at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday July 25, 2020. Funeral will be held after the viewing at 11AM at Calvary. Family can be contacted at MargaretFountainDE@gmail.com
Condolences can be sent to https://www.Benniefuneralhomeservices.com