Margaret Ann Fountain
1946 - 2020
Margaret Ann
Fountain, 73
DOVER - Margaret Ann Fountain passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2020.
Margaret was born on August 3, 1946 in Cuthbert, Ga., the daughter of the late Ceola B. Harrison and the late Clarence Graddy.
Margaret is survived by children, Cheryl Fountain of Mount Rainier, Md., Veronica Fountain of Bowie, Md.; siblings, Marie Graddy of Matthews, N.C. and Rhonda Houston of Matthews, N.C. She was preceded in death by her son, Vernon Foun- tain of Millsboro, Del.; granddaughters, Vertrice Fountain of Millsboro, Del. and Vernette Fountain of Wilmington, Del.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W Division Street, Dover from 5PM-7PM. A viewing will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 9AM- 11AM at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday July 25, 2020. Funeral will be held after the viewing at 11AM at Calvary. Family can be contacted at MargaretFountainDE@gmail.com
Condolences can be sent to https://www.Benniefuneralhomeservices.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
JUL
25
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
JUL
25
Funeral
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
