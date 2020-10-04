1/1
Margaret Ann Keesser
1936 - 2020
Margaret Ann
Keesser, 83
MAGNOLIA - Margaret Ann Keesser passed away peacefully in her home, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Margaret was born December 9, 1936 in Norwich, England to the late Reginald & Lillian (Radfield) Keymer; where she was raised and later worked at a shoe factory & a Christmas Cracker factory. In her free time she enjoyed gardening, baking, knitting, and making rugs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her two sons, Michael John Keesser and Michael Edward Keesser; two sisters, Daphne Wayne & Maureen Farrow; and her granddaughter, Christine Sheddy.
She is survived by six children, Lynn Dodenhoff & husband, Steve, of Camden, Karen Hurley & husband, William, of Magnolia, Richard T. Keesser & wife, Marilyn, of Felton, Alan Keesser, of Magnolia, Christopher Keesser, of Magnolia and Robert Keesser & companion Stacy Stankiewitz-Stevens of Magnolia; her siblings, Beryl Wilson, Jacqueline Nelson, Barry Able, Derick Able, Keith Able, and Christine Parker, all of Norwich, England, 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, a great-great granddaughter, Cora Loockerman; and her precious Princess, Abby.
A Memorial Service will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; with a walk thru viewing one hour before, adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions of mask wearing, and 50 people at a time. Burial will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720-1633.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
OCT
7
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
