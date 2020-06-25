Margaret Ann (Maggie) Welch beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully at Cadia Capital in Dover on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born on October 15, 1934 in Willow Grove, Maggie is the daughter of Edward and Hilda Scott.
A graduate of Caesar Rodney High School in 1952, Maggieâ€™s working career spanned 50 years. After 30 years with the Delaware State Police, Maggie retired and worked another 20 years for the Delaware State News. She was a member of the Wesley Methodist Church and the Sprig and Twig Club. Maggie was also a Master Gardener.
Devoted to her family, Maggie was also passionate about traveling, cooking and gardening. Her happiest moments were spent in her garden planting beautiful flowers and preparing meals for family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by her siblings, brother Donald E. Scott and sister Nora L. Orvis.
She is survived by her children, Marcia Bingham (Randy) of Texas, Terry Maine of Dover, Peggy Katz (Jay) of Dover and Corey Orvis (Michelle) of Canterbury; as well as her grandchildren, Meredith Amador (Pete), Scott Bingham, Nicolas Bingham, Waylon Pleasanton (Kelly), Elizabeth Dennis (Mike) and C. J. Orvis (Heather); and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services were private at the request of the family. Condolences may be sent to: www.traderfh.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Camp Barnes, address: Delaware State Police, C/O Camp Barnes, P.O. Box 430, Dover, DE 19903-0430.
This Moment â€"
By Elizabeth Dennis
This moment. I look to see you yet only a reflection of myself stares back. I want to hold you, instead the windows divide. I stand before you â€" feet planted in the earth and head to the sky-I-pray. I pray your will find your secret garden allowing your spirit to soar high. The flowers will never falter. This beauty will never dim. May you ease your body on the wooden swing in your secret garden-forever at peace.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 25, 2020.