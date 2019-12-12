Margaret "Peggy" C.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peggy" C..
Service Information
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE
19958
(302)-645-9520
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude The Apostle Catholic Church
152 Tulip Drive
Lewes, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude The Apostle Catholic Church
152 Tulip Drive
Lewes, DE
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lewes Presbyterian Cemetery
133 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sherow, 99
LEWES - Margaret "Peggy" C. Sherow passed away on Monday, Dec. 09, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Jude The Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at Lewes Presbyterian Cemetery, 133 Kings Highway, Lewes.
Arrangments are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guest register for Mrs. Sherow.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.