Sherow, 99
LEWES - Margaret "Peggy" C. Sherow passed away on Monday, Dec. 09, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Jude The Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at Lewes Presbyterian Cemetery, 133 Kings Highway, Lewes.
Arrangments are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guest register for Mrs. Sherow.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 12, 2019