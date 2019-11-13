Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peggy" Dehorty. View Sign Service Information Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A. 106 West Sunset Avenue Greensboro , MD 21639 (410)-482-8914 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A. 106 West Sunset Avenue Greensboro , MD 21639 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A. 106 West Sunset Avenue Greensboro , MD 21639 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Peggy was born at Easton Hospital on March 19, 1932 to the late Rosie Bradley. She worked for Playtex of Dover for 41 years retiring in 1999. She attended Sunday services at the Templeville Community Church in Templeville, Md. She was also a member of the Harrington Moose Lodge. Peggy loved and thoroughly enjoyed many activities in her life. Pastimes such as working on puzzle books and playing games on her tablet. She also enjoyed camping with her daughter in their full-time camping spot at Trails End in Virginia. She really enjoyed spending time with her family at parties and gatherings. She also was an avid sports fan especially Football, Baseball, and NASCAR. Her favorite sports teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Orioles. She enjoyed watching NASCAR events and was especially interested in the cautions during the races.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Young and Pearl Hutson, brother William

A viewing will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the chapel of Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, MD 21639, the funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the service at Sharon Hills in Dover.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy's memory can be made to Templeville Community Church, care of Barbara Bailey, 162 Crystal Rd., Hartly DE 19953.

For online condolences please visit



CLAYTON - Margaret "Peggy" Dehorty was called home to meet her Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.Peggy was born at Easton Hospital on March 19, 1932 to the late Rosie Bradley. She worked for Playtex of Dover for 41 years retiring in 1999. She attended Sunday services at the Templeville Community Church in Templeville, Md. She was also a member of the Harrington Moose Lodge. Peggy loved and thoroughly enjoyed many activities in her life. Pastimes such as working on puzzle books and playing games on her tablet. She also enjoyed camping with her daughter in their full-time camping spot at Trails End in Virginia. She really enjoyed spending time with her family at parties and gatherings. She also was an avid sports fan especially Football, Baseball, and NASCAR. Her favorite sports teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Orioles. She enjoyed watching NASCAR events and was especially interested in the cautions during the races.In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Young and Pearl Hutson, brother William Smith , daughter Betty Jean Smith, and her son Willard "Jr" Dehorty. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Bailey of Hartly; Sophia Beaver (Carl) of Wyoming; son George Dehorty of Henderson; sisters Edith Edwards (Allan) and Sara Jane Cahall (Richard); 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and a furry friend Ruger.A viewing will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the chapel of Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, MD 21639, the funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.Interment will follow the service at Sharon Hills in Dover.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy's memory can be made to Templeville Community Church, care of Barbara Bailey, 162 Crystal Rd., Hartly DE 19953.For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close