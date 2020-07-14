Margaret J. Selheimer, "Jeannie", 74
DOVER - Margaret J. Selheimer, "Jeannie" 6/25/1946 ~ 7/11/2020.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Thomas & Katie; nine grandchildren, several great grandchildren, her siblings, extended family and friends.
Public Viewing Friday 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, Del. Private service Friday 12 Noon at the funeral home (By invitation only due to Covid – 19) Public Graveside Service 2 p.m. at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica, Del.
Memorials may be made to the funeral home. Full obit at www.pippinfuneralhome.com