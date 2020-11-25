1/1
Margaret L. Young West
Margaret L.
Young West, 95
FELTON - Margaret L. Young West passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Milford Wellness Village.
A celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904 at 11 a.m. with visitation two hours prior, visitation also held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m., address listed above. All viewings- walk through only.
Guestbook may be signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
