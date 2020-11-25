Margaret L.
Young West, 95
FELTON - Margaret L. Young West passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Milford Wellness Village.
A celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904 at 11 a.m. with visitation two hours prior, visitation also held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m., address listed above. All viewings- walk through only.
Guestbook may be signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.