Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lucinda "Peggy" (Wise) Cox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Lucinda "Peggy" (Wise) Cox passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2019.

Peggy was born in Johnstown, Pa. on Sept. 30, 1941 to Harry Edward Wise and Helen Lucinda (Johns) Wise.

Peggy's family moved to Baltimore in 1955 where in the 8th grade she met her future husband, Wiley Daniel Cox. Dan would later follow her to college in Mars Hill, N.C. They married in 1962.

Peggy was a "supermom" who kept a household while also pursuing a career, earning a reputation for no-nonsense hard work for organizations including Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, Science Alliance, and KC Sheth Enterprises.

Peggy was a regularly-attending member of Faith Community Church. Her favorite music came straight from the hymnal. She loved to travel with Dan, favoring national parks and historical sites.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; children, Craig Cox (Audrey) and Susan Kline; grandchildren, Daniel Kline (Rachel Ann), Rachel Kline, and Bethany Kline; and her sister, Judy (Wise) Nelson.

A service of remembrance is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Faith Community Church in Camden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Delaware Hospice.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





Margaret Lucinda "Peggy" (Wise) Cox passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2019.Peggy was born in Johnstown, Pa. on Sept. 30, 1941 to Harry Edward Wise and Helen Lucinda (Johns) Wise.Peggy's family moved to Baltimore in 1955 where in the 8th grade she met her future husband, Wiley Daniel Cox. Dan would later follow her to college in Mars Hill, N.C. They married in 1962.Peggy was a "supermom" who kept a household while also pursuing a career, earning a reputation for no-nonsense hard work for organizations including Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, Science Alliance, and KC Sheth Enterprises.Peggy was a regularly-attending member of Faith Community Church. Her favorite music came straight from the hymnal. She loved to travel with Dan, favoring national parks and historical sites.She is survived by her husband, Dan; children, Craig Cox (Audrey) and Susan Kline; grandchildren, Daniel Kline (Rachel Ann), Rachel Kline, and Bethany Kline; and her sister, Judy (Wise) Nelson.A service of remembrance is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Faith Community Church in Camden.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Delaware Hospice.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close