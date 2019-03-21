Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret McGrisken. View Sign



Mrs. McGrisken was born Nov. 22, 1926 in Canada to the late James Findlay and Elizabeth (Brown) Findlay. She spent most of her life in East Setauket, Long Island, N.Y.

She had worked as an LPN and at one time would go home with new borns and their mothers. After moving to Dover 35 years ago to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren, she had worked at WAWA serving coffee. She enjoyed crafts, ceramics and making dolls.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. McGrisken, 1991.

She is survived by her daughter, Marion Prestigiacomo and her husband Jim of Dover; grandchildren, Sandra McNatt and her husband Roy of Milton, Stacey Walls of Harrington; great grandchildren, Collin and Jonathan Walls and Emily Hicks; step great grandchildren, Tony, Gavin and Donovan McNatt.

Services will be private.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at



61 South Bradford Street

Dover , DE 19904

