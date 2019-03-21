DOVER - Margaret McGrisken passed away, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home.
Mrs. McGrisken was born Nov. 22, 1926 in Canada to the late James Findlay and Elizabeth (Brown) Findlay. She spent most of her life in East Setauket, Long Island, N.Y.
She had worked as an LPN and at one time would go home with new borns and their mothers. After moving to Dover 35 years ago to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren, she had worked at WAWA serving coffee. She enjoyed crafts, ceramics and making dolls.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. McGrisken, 1991.
She is survived by her daughter, Marion Prestigiacomo and her husband Jim of Dover; grandchildren, Sandra McNatt and her husband Roy of Milton, Stacey Walls of Harrington; great grandchildren, Collin and Jonathan Walls and Emily Hicks; step great grandchildren, Tony, Gavin and Donovan McNatt.
Services will be private.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 21, 2019