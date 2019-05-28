Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc 15522 S Dupont Hwy Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Visitation 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc 15522 S Dupont Hwy Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Service 1:00 PM Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc 15522 S Dupont Hwy Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Interment Following Services Hollywood Cemetery Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Margaret Moore passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Cora Minner.

The oldest of 11 children, Margaret's life revolved around her family who knew she would speak her mind. Even as adults, her younger siblings would come to her for advice, a kind word, or place to stay. During WWII while her husband, Preston, was away, Margaret worked at the shirt factory in Harrington to support her family. As her kids were growing up, her house was the local hang out complete with kool aid and snacks. Margaret was an avid reader who enjoyed planning her next place to travel with her family; she visited all the states but Alaska. She liked cats, to cook, sew, and garden. Margaret was a member of the Delaware Mineralogical Society and loved to hunt for gem stones. She was a Golden Age charter member of the Harrington Senior Center.

In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Preston; brothers, Robert, William, John and Floyd Minner; sisters, Helen Spencer and Hilda Morris.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Ron Moore (Agnes "Faye") and Craig Moore (Linda); daughter, Peggy Varshock; grandchildren, Jacob Moore (Shanna), Emma and Jenny Moore, Todd Collison, Holly Jackson, Tadao Urazaki, Toni Gaeta, and Tracy Alan Moore; 1 great- granddaughter, Tia Marie; brothers, Nathan Minner, Richard Minner; sisters, Ruthanna Griffin and Virginia Twilley.

Services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment will take place immediately after the funeral at the Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11:30a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford DE 19963.

