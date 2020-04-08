Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret O'Neal "Peggy" Zehring. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Margaret "Peggy" O'Neal Zehring was welcomed into heaven by her late husband Charles D. Zehring of 43 years, sons Daniel and Dennis Cox on April 3, 2020.

Peggy was born Feb. 11, 1937 in Dover, Delaware to the late C. Albert O'Neal and Mary Newnam O'Neal.

She owned and operated Peg's Hair Fashions and was a past President of the National Hairdressers Association. Many of her clients became her very good friends. She jokingly considered herself more of their therapist than their hairdresser. Peggy was also the owner of a race horse named 'Cheeky" but that was mostly to keep her husband out of her hair.

Peggy enjoyed traveling, having dinner parties and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She touched the hearts of many and was the strongest woman anyone had the pleasure of knowing. We're certain she's sipping wine and dancing to her favorite performer Englebert Humperdinck.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Cox Willey of Dover; God-Daughter, Patricia Pleasanton of Riverview, Fla.; brother, Donald O'Neal (Barb) of Smyrna; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

If she was watching you read this now she would say, "Enough of this depressing page, let's go out and have some fun." She requested no depressing funeral, just a laughter-filled party with wine.

Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

