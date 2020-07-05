Margaret P. Luettke
(Peggy), 78
CLAYTON - Margaret P. Luettke (Peggy) passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Dover, Del. on March 23, 1942, the daughter of the late Paul and Belle Palmer. She was a graduate of Smyrna High School, and was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker.
She had formerly lived in Japan, Mississippi, Michigan, New Jersey and most recently in Delaware.
Peggy enjoyed crafts and sewing, and was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Smyrna.
She is survived by her husband, David E. Luettke Sr.; a son, David E. Luettke Jr.; a daughter, Rebecca C. (Jeremy G.) Deaver; and grandchildren, Caitlin, Paul, Lauren, Mark and Kirsten.
Services will be held 12 p.m., Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce Street, Smyrna, where friends may call at 11 a.m. (Public health guidance for face-coverings and social distancing must be followed.) Pastor John Cereghin will officiate. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Smyrna.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.