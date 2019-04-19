Margaret Roach passed away peacefully at Silver Lake Center at the remarkable age of 97.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 19, 2019