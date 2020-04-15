Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Knight Phillips. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARTLY - Margie Knight Phillips went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wister Eugene and Maude Knight from West Pelzer, South Carolina; late husband, Jesse Levis Phillips from Clayton, Georgia; and seven of her twelve siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon K. Coleman and husband J.D. of Hartly; a son, Ronald L. Phillips and wife Betty of West Pelzer; and a daughter, Lisa D. Falkner and husband Mark of Magnolia. She had six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held in the future when permitted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .





