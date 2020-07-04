1/
Marguerite E. Rust
Marguerite E. Rust, 100
HARBESON - Marguerite E. Rust passed away at Cadia Renaissance in Millsboro, Del. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
She was born to the late Hilda C. (nee Lynch) Elliott and Charles W. Elliott, Sr. on May 23, 1920 in Laurel, Del.
Rete, as family and friends knew her, was a homemaker and helped on the family farm after a brief employment with DuPont. She enjoyed fishing, boating and gardening. Whether driving a tractor or working alongside of her husband, she cherished her relationship with her beloved 'Bob'.
Mrs. Rust was preceded by her husband of 76 years, Robert M. 'Bob' Rust who passed away in 2016; brothers, Charles W. Elliott, Jr., Kenneth G. Elliott and Reese B. Elliott, Sr.; and sister, Jackie E. Timmons.
She is survived by brother, Bob Elliott; sister, Patsy E. Bryan and friend Sylvester Bunting, all of Seaford; several nieces and nephews, along with many wonderful neighbors and friends over the years.
Graveside services will be held privately at Harbeson Cemetery. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Memorial contributions can be made to Beebe Healthcare Tunnell Cancer Center, 18947 John J. Williams Hwy., Suite 101, Rehoboth, DE 19971.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Inc. Online condolences for the family can be submitted at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 4, 2020.
