BRIDGEVILLE - Marian Breeding Tull passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She was born in Hickman, Del. on Aug. 24, 1928, daughter of the late John Francis Breeding and Viola C. (Brown) Breeding.
Mrs. Tull was an avid collector of antiques, especially Hummel Figurines, and enjoyed immensely going to auctions. She, for many years, owned and operated Tulls Carriage House Antiques.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tull was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Thomas Tull in August of this year; her son, Ronald G. Tull; her grandson, Jason G. Tull; two brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by her sons: Daryl L. Tull (Barbara) of Seaford, Jeffrey R. Tull (Pamela) of Bridgeville, and Richard L. Tull (Janice) of Dover; her grandchildren: Scott A. Tull (Lisa) of Greenwood, Natalie B. Tull of Bridgeville, Wendy B. Parker (Anthony) of Fuquay Varina, N.C., and Brandon R. Tull of Seaford; her 5 step-grandchildren; her 6 great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, MaryLou Tull of Cary, N.C.; her sister, Nancy Smith of Greenwood; her brother-in-law, Everett Outten of Dover; and her several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Bridgeville Cemetery, Market & Laws Streets, Bridgeville, DE. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, Bridgeville, DE.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Union United Methodist Church, 2 North Laws Street, Bridgeville, DE 19933.
Please visit Mrs. Tull's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guest register at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 4, 2019