LEWES - Marian C. Ward passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes. She was born on March 17, 1928 in Georgetown, daughter of the late Robert Griffith Hobbs and Margaret Nellie (Hudson) Hobbs.
Mrs. Ward graduated from Georgetown High School, Class of 1946. She worked for many years as a Deli Manager at Safeway, from which she retired from in 1987. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women's Group.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her husband, Madison Ward in 1965. She is survived by one step son, Jerry Ward and his wife Cheryl of Milford; one step daughter, Mary Ellen Skura and her husband David of Harrington; cousins, Bonnie Messick and her husband Everett of Seaford and their two children and five grandchildren and Helen Betts and her husband James of Georgetown; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and her step daughter in law, Priscilla Ward.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the services at Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 20, 2019