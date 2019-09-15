Milford - On Sept. 12, 2019, Marian E. Deeney peacefully went home to be with the Lord.
She was born on June 12, 1929 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late James and Anna Tamosaitis.
Marian worked as a secretary at I.G. Burton and then later Kent County.
Mrs. Deeney was a member of the Messengers of Hope bereavement ministry at St. John the Apostle.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Marian was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph R. Stokes, Jr.; and her second husband, John J. Deeney, Sr.
She is survived by her brother, James Tamosaitis; and by her children, Margaret Legates and her husband Lawrence, Joseph R. Stokes, IV and his wife Terry, and Patricia Petrach and her husband Andrew; her step children, John J. Deeney, Jr. and his wife Faye, Regina Bridgeland and her husband James, Steven Deeney and his wife Dianne, Mark Deeney and his wife Terri; her grandchildren, Jennifer Legates, and Lawrence Legates, III, Lisa Witt, Joseph R. Stokes, IV, Mary Neeman, Stephanie Rutkowski, Cindy Allison, Felicia Baker, Kennedy Martin, Ann Cruz, Joshua Deeney, Stuart Deeney, Amanda Stallings, and Ryan Deeney; and numerous great grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Please make sure you wear your best earrings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 506 Seabury Ave. Milford.
Burial will be at Henlopen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. John the Apostle Church.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 15, 2019