LAUREL - Marian Jester Constantino passed away on March 25, 2019 at her home. She was born Aug. 18, 1924.

In 1944, she was inducted into the U.S. Army as a Cadet in U.S. Army Nurse Corp and served at Thomas M. England General Army Hospital, Atlantic City, New Jersey until the war ended in 1945.

Marian was a past member of Felton United Methodist Church, member of Disabled American Veterans Organization, member of the American Legion, and she served as Volunteer Ombudsman of the State of Delaware.

Her colorful nursing career led her to Kent and Sussex Detox, Stockley Center, Delaware Correctional Institute, Peninsula General Hospital, Deer's Head State Hospital in Maryland, Kansas City Medical Center, Missouri and many places not mentioned. Her professional career is documented in "Outstanding Nurses of America" found at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., published through the Maryland State Board of Nursing.

She lived life to the fullest with laughter, dancing, singing, and harmonica and loved every minute with her family.

She was preceded in death by husbands, James W. Steward, Sr., Marlin M. Girtch and Joseph W. Constantino, Sr.; as well as her parents, Ashton and Pauline Jester of Felton.

Marian leaves two sons, Thomas David Steward and wife Debbie of North Carolina, and James William Steward and wife Karen of Salisbury, Md.; three grandsons, Brian Steward, James M. Steward, Joseph Thomas Steward; one granddaughter, Stephanie Ann Steward of Las Vegas, Nev.; one sister, Ruth B. Jensen of Milton; one cousin, Louise Jester Fountain of Savannah, Ga.; and four great-grandchildren, Morgan Steward, Nevaeh Steward, Brody Steward and Jocelyn Steward.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.





119-121 N.W. Front Street

Milford , DE 19963

