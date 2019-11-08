Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian M. DePue. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Marian M. DePue passed away, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at home.

Mrs. DePue was born Nov. 7, 1927 in Akron, Ohio to the late John E. Mason and Blanche Savage Mason.

She received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Akron in 1949 and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi. She met her future husband, Lewis, and they were married in June, 1950. The family moved to Dover in 1967 where Lewis worked at ILC working on the space suits for the Apollo space mission. Mrs. DePue started her teaching career in 1970 teaching as a substitute for a few years and in 1972 started at Dover High School teaching typing and shorthand, until she retired in 1991. She loved running into former students over the years. Her hobbies included reading, watching college football, and baking; she was known for her homemade pie crusts. A highlight each year was watching the Kentucky Derby. Mrs. DePue was a lifelong Democrat and loved politics, but her biggest enjoyment in life was spending time and keeping in touch with her grandchildren. She was a member of the People's Church of Dover, United Church of Christ, where she met many cherished friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis E. DePue, and her 3 three sisters; Betty Turner, Ruth Greeley and Jeanette Hull.

She is survived by her sons, Robert L. DePue of Dover, and Scot M. DePue, MD of Wyomissing, Pa.; daughters, Jeanne Hutchings and her husband Joseph of Midlothian, Va. and Cynthia L. DePue, Esq. of Wilmington; grandsons, Matthew L. and Andrew C. Hutchings, Chase T. and Chet M. DePue; great granddaughter, Sienna Joy Hutchings.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the First State Animal Center and SPCA, 32 Shelter Drive, Camden, Del. 19934.

