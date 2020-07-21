1/
Marian M. Geise
Marian M. Geise
MILFORD - On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Marian M. Geise passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Marian was the daughter of the late Miles T. and Sarah (Bennett) Mills. She was a lifelong resident of Milford and a graduate of Milford High School Class of 1952. Marian started her secretarial career after high school with C. Edgar Wood Insurance, TIE Trucking Company and later retiring from Bob Willey and Sons after 42 years. She was also a partner at Hillside Flowers in Milton for 12 years.
Marian loved to travel, cruising and camping with family and friends. She enjoyed china painting and gathering with family and friends. Marian was a devout Christian and was a member of Milford Presbyterian Church for many years and currently a member of Lincoln Cornerstone Church.
In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis W. "Reds" Geise; brothers, Bennett Mills (Claire), Gilbert Mills, Howard Mills and Everett Mills; brothers-in-law, Robert Willey and James Walsh; and sister, Sarah Winona Walsh.
She is survived by two sisters, Kaye Willey and Joyce Macklin (Charles); sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Mills and Dorothy Mills; six children; three step-children; a step daughter-in-law; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family all of whom she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at Noon on Friday, July 24, 2020 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, 119 NW Front Street, Milford, Del, where a time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. All attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Online condolences are welcome for the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Berry - Short Funeral Home
JUL
24
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Berry - Short Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Mills) Geise Families for the loss of your loved one, Marian, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
