1/1
Marian Miller "Rae" Wynne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Miller Wynne 'Rae', 70
DOVER - Marian Miller Wynne "Rae" passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Wynne was born September 22, 1949 in Chesapeake, Virginia to the late Roy L.J. McIntosh and Bettye Evelyn Bunting McIntosh.
She retired in 2001 after 15 years as a Registered Nurse working for Kent General Hospital and Compassionate Care Hospice. Mrs. Wynne enjoyed art, sewing, gardening, and loved all animals.
In addition to her parents Roy and Betty she was preceded in death by her daughter, Suzette Hartman; and brother, Larry McIntosh.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Craig Wynne of Dover; daughters, Carol Story Peranteau of Dover, Amanda McIntosh and her companion Jeremy Couch of Dover and Renee Williams of Danbury, Conn.; brother, Carson Garthwright of Dover; sisters, Tricia Shelburne of Chesapeake, Va., Sue Burke of Suffolk, Va. and Betsy McIntosh of Dover; grandchildren, Hunter Gant, Savannah Hannah, Piper Cotton, Finnley Briar, Wilder Winter, Anna Elliott, Chase Nichols and one more on the way; in-laws, Jimmy and Debbie Wynne and Eddie and Darlene Wynne all of Lewes, Del.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday August 9, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Saturday evening. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Dover.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
61 South Bradford Street
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved