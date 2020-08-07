Marian Miller Wynne 'Rae', 70
DOVER - Marian Miller Wynne "Rae" passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Wynne was born September 22, 1949 in Chesapeake, Virginia to the late Roy L.J. McIntosh and Bettye Evelyn Bunting McIntosh.
She retired in 2001 after 15 years as a Registered Nurse working for Kent General Hospital and Compassionate Care Hospice. Mrs. Wynne enjoyed art, sewing, gardening, and loved all animals.
In addition to her parents Roy and Betty she was preceded in death by her daughter, Suzette Hartman; and brother, Larry McIntosh.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Craig Wynne of Dover; daughters, Carol Story Peranteau of Dover, Amanda McIntosh and her companion Jeremy Couch of Dover and Renee Williams of Danbury, Conn.; brother, Carson Garthwright of Dover; sisters, Tricia Shelburne of Chesapeake, Va., Sue Burke of Suffolk, Va. and Betsy McIntosh of Dover; grandchildren, Hunter Gant, Savannah Hannah, Piper Cotton, Finnley Briar, Wilder Winter, Anna Elliott, Chase Nichols and one more on the way; in-laws, Jimmy and Debbie Wynne and Eddie and Darlene Wynne all of Lewes, Del.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday August 9, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Saturday evening. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Dover.
