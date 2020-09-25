Marian P. 'Pat' Lank, 72
MILFORD - Marian P. "Pat" Lank passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Bayhealth, Kent Campus in Dover.
She was born in Milford, the daughter of the late Frederick and Ruth (Jester) Jensen.
She was a beautician in the Seaford area. She enjoyed watching baseball games and doing crossroad puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Lank; brothers, Jimmy Jensen (Sylvia), Tom Jensen (Teresa); and a sister, Frances Herbert (John); and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Milford Community Cemetery, DuPont Boulevard, Milford. Those attending must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Arrangements handled by Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford, Del.
