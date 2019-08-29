DOVER - Marianne S. Agnes passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Agnes was born April 25, 1943 in Mineola, New York to the late William Semonavick and Mary Matowich Semonavick.
She worked as an Executive Assistant in Washington, D.C. for many years. Mrs. Agnes was a certified gemologist and managed Gordon's Jewelry Store. She had also owned her own daycare. Mrs. Agnes was a huge animal lover and enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and spending time with her family and friends. She was a very outgoing person, and was loved by all who met her. Mrs. Agnes made friends wherever she went.
She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Francis Agnes of Dover; daughters, Laura Simpson and her husband Dan of Magnolia and Cindy Bigman and her husband Tim of Rehoboth Beach; grandchildren, Noah Faircloth, Matthew Bigman, Joshua, Jonathan and Keri Agnes.
Funeral services will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Sykesville, Md.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 29, 2019