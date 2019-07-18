Jan. 30, 1928 - July 16, 2019
Camden - Marie Eloise Ebert passed away July 16, 2019 at home with family.
She was born Jan. 30, 1928 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Harry and Ida Felty. Marie was one of ten children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Ebert; daughter, Bonnie Luciano; son in law, Willy Luciano; and eight siblings.
Marie is survived by sons, Phil and wife Chris, Mark and wife Dee, and Rob and wife Sandy, with whom she resided. Also survived by her three granddaughters, Amanda, Lori, and Holly; sister, June Sutton, many nieces and nephews and two grand pups, Riley and Charlie all of whom she treasured.
Marie worked at General Clothing for many years before becoming a homemaker. She loved to travel with her twin sister Betty, and visiting family and grandchildren. Marie highly enjoyed sewing with her sisters and granddaughters. Marie was a loving, upbeat mother and grandmother, who will be adored and sorely missed.
Services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services. Burial will be at Sharon Hill Memorial Park in Dover.
The family requestes that in lieu of flowers donations in memory of Marie Ebert be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 18, 2019