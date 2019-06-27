Guest Book View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ELLENDALE - Marie N. Tucker passed away on June 20, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.

She was born in Milton, the daughter of the late James H. and Marian (Cisar) Novotny.

Marie was a farmer's wife and homemaker. She had also worked for Waples Lumber Company as a secretary. She was a member of the Ellendale U.M. Church, United Methodist Women, Milton Century Club and the Sussex South Gideon's Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting and loved playing Dominos and card games. She also enjoyed traveling and went on many bus trips with friends. She loved her church and church family and could still sing the old hymns right up to the end.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Elwood Tucker in 1986; brother, James A. Novotny; and sisters, Lillian Dutton and Emma Wilkerson.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carol M. Ockels (Dale) of Milton and Gail E. Lambden (Eddie) of Milford; son, Donald R. Tucker of Falls Church, Va.; three grandchildren, Mary Ockels, Heather Ockels (Chris) Bohinski and David Ober (Brandi); five great grandchildren, Mason, Evie, Charlotte, Marley and Ellie; and nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Interment will be in Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton.

Flowers accepted or donations may be made to: Ellendale U.M. Church, P.O. Box 193, Ellendale, DE 19941 or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.





ELLENDALE - Marie N. Tucker passed away on June 20, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.She was born in Milton, the daughter of the late James H. and Marian (Cisar) Novotny.Marie was a farmer's wife and homemaker. She had also worked for Waples Lumber Company as a secretary. She was a member of the Ellendale U.M. Church, United Methodist Women, Milton Century Club and the Sussex South Gideon's Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting and loved playing Dominos and card games. She also enjoyed traveling and went on many bus trips with friends. She loved her church and church family and could still sing the old hymns right up to the end.She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Elwood Tucker in 1986; brother, James A. Novotny; and sisters, Lillian Dutton and Emma Wilkerson.She is survived by her two daughters, Carol M. Ockels (Dale) of Milton and Gail E. Lambden (Eddie) of Milford; son, Donald R. Tucker of Falls Church, Va.; three grandchildren, Mary Ockels, Heather Ockels (Chris) Bohinski and David Ober (Brandi); five great grandchildren, Mason, Evie, Charlotte, Marley and Ellie; and nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Interment will be in Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton.Flowers accepted or donations may be made to: Ellendale U.M. Church, P.O. Box 193, Ellendale, DE 19941 or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Published in NewsZapDE on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close