Marilyn L. Striejewske of Eggertsville, N.Y. went home to be with the Lord, on March 1, 2019 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1935 in Buffalo, N.Y. to the late Harri and Clara (Ponivas) Griffen of Eggertsville. Marilyn graduated from Amherst Central High School and went on to nursing school at Edward J. Myer Memorial Hospital in Buffalo where she earned her license as an Registered Nurse in 1958. She worked as a RN at Edward J. Myer Memorial Hospital, the Buffalo Veterans Hospital, and as an administrator for the State of New York Health Care for 30 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ira Striejewske of Eggertsville; and her children, David Striejewske of California, Deborah Striejewske of Eggertsville, Donald (Michele) Striejewske of Batavia, N.Y.; her six grandchildren, Krystine (Donnie) Rench, Adam (Abriana), Danielle, Jessica, Elizabeth, and Jacob Striejewske; great grandsons, Alex Striejewske and Oliver Rench; and great granddaughters, Scarlett and Laney Striejewske; along with three step grandchildren, Gregory Striejewske, John (Dina) Goodenbury, Ashley (Kristopher Jackson), Jennifer (Joe Berardi) Calarco, David Calarco; and step granddchildren, Kylie, and Emma Calarco and Hope, JJ and Faith Goodenbury. Also survived by sister, Arletta (Porrazzo); along with several nieces, nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, N.Y., where funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 10 am at the Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials and donations be made to the .
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 5, 2019