Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn L. Striejewske. View Sign

Marilyn L. Striejewske of Eggertsville, N.Y. went home to be with the Lord, on March 1, 2019 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 29, 1935 in Buffalo, N.Y. to the late Harri and Clara (Ponivas) Griffen of Eggertsville. Marilyn graduated from Amherst Central High School and went on to nursing school at Edward J. Myer Memorial Hospital in Buffalo where she earned her license as an Registered Nurse in 1958. She worked as a RN at Edward J. Myer Memorial Hospital, the Buffalo Veterans Hospital, and as an administrator for the State of New York Health Care for 30 years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ira Striejewske of Eggertsville; and her children, David Striejewske of California, Deborah Striejewske of Eggertsville, Donald (Michele) Striejewske of Batavia, N.Y.; her six grandchildren, Krystine (Donnie) Rench, Adam (Abriana), Danielle, Jessica, Elizabeth, and Jacob Striejewske; great grandsons, Alex Striejewske and Oliver Rench; and great granddaughters, Scarlett and Laney Striejewske; along with three step grandchildren, Gregory Striejewske, John (Dina) Goodenbury, Ashley (Kristopher Jackson), Jennifer (Joe Berardi) Calarco, David Calarco; and step granddchildren, Kylie, and Emma Calarco and Hope, JJ and Faith Goodenbury. Also survived by sister, Arletta (Porrazzo); along with several nieces, nephews.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, N.Y., where funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 10 am at the Funeral Home.

If desired, memorials and donations be made to the .

Online condolences may be shared at





Marilyn L. Striejewske of Eggertsville, N.Y. went home to be with the Lord, on March 1, 2019 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.She was born on Sept. 29, 1935 in Buffalo, N.Y. to the late Harri and Clara (Ponivas) Griffen of Eggertsville. Marilyn graduated from Amherst Central High School and went on to nursing school at Edward J. Myer Memorial Hospital in Buffalo where she earned her license as an Registered Nurse in 1958. She worked as a RN at Edward J. Myer Memorial Hospital, the Buffalo Veterans Hospital, and as an administrator for the State of New York Health Care for 30 years.She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ira Striejewske of Eggertsville; and her children, David Striejewske of California, Deborah Striejewske of Eggertsville, Donald (Michele) Striejewske of Batavia, N.Y.; her six grandchildren, Krystine (Donnie) Rench, Adam (Abriana), Danielle, Jessica, Elizabeth, and Jacob Striejewske; great grandsons, Alex Striejewske and Oliver Rench; and great granddaughters, Scarlett and Laney Striejewske; along with three step grandchildren, Gregory Striejewske, John (Dina) Goodenbury, Ashley (Kristopher Jackson), Jennifer (Joe Berardi) Calarco, David Calarco; and step granddchildren, Kylie, and Emma Calarco and Hope, JJ and Faith Goodenbury. Also survived by sister, Arletta (Porrazzo); along with several nieces, nephews.Friends may call on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, N.Y., where funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 10 am at the Funeral Home.If desired, memorials and donations be made to the .Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close