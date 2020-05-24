MILFORD â€" Marilyn Magness passed away on May 20, 2020 at Jacobs Well Assisted Living in Bel Air, Md. Born in Paducah, Ky., she was the daughter of Rudy and Dortha (Howard) Brooks and the wife of the late David Lee Magness I.

Marilyn extensively traveled and lived throughout the United States and Europe. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She fostered love and compassion in family and at work as a HRO manager. She earned her Baccalaureate from Wilmington University.

Marilyn is survived, loved and missed by her son, David L. Magness, II and his wife, Sara, of Bel Air, Md.; grandchildren, Samantha, Athena and Kodiak Magness.







