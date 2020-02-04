Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilynn Jill Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEAFORD - Marilynn Jill Green passed away on Feb. 1, 2020 at the County Rest Home in Greenwood. She was born in Johnstown, Pa. on Nov. 14, 1938.

She is survived by her sister, Joann, as well as her children and their spouses: Adam and Kim, Amy and Robert, Eric and Carrie, and Cindy and her family. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Adam, Amber, Dylan, Joe, Logan, Marin, Monica and Nikki; as well as her great grandbabies, Abigail, Elias, Jace, and Phoenix.

Jill was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Charles; as well as her brother, Charles.

Jill attended nursing school at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa. She worked as a nurse for over fifty years, retiring from Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

Jill was an avid volunteer, helping the Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts, as well as volunteering at the Mears Center and the Relay for Life for many years. She loved playing pickleball with her dear friends, reading mystery novels, solving puzzles, and annihilating everyone at board games.

Jill will be dearly missed by all who knew her.





SEAFORD - Marilynn Jill Green passed away on Feb. 1, 2020 at the County Rest Home in Greenwood. She was born in Johnstown, Pa. on Nov. 14, 1938.She is survived by her sister, Joann, as well as her children and their spouses: Adam and Kim, Amy and Robert, Eric and Carrie, and Cindy and her family. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Adam, Amber, Dylan, Joe, Logan, Marin, Monica and Nikki; as well as her great grandbabies, Abigail, Elias, Jace, and Phoenix.Jill was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Charles; as well as her brother, Charles.Jill attended nursing school at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa. She worked as a nurse for over fifty years, retiring from Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.Jill was an avid volunteer, helping the Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts, as well as volunteering at the Mears Center and the Relay for Life for many years. She loved playing pickleball with her dear friends, reading mystery novels, solving puzzles, and annihilating everyone at board games.Jill will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close