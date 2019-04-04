MILTON - Marion Dayton departed March 30, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Dayton.
She is survived by her son, Ray Dayton and wife Karen; and daughter, Cindy Dayton; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, JoAnn Hopkins, Jean Ewalt, and Ann Parks.
Memorial Service, Dayton residence 2 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019.
All service is entrusted to McPherson Funeral Service, Inc. Camden.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 4, 2019