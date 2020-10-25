1/1
Marion Elizabeth (Hurst) Wagner
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Elizabeth
(Hurst) Wagner
DOVER - Marion Elizabeth (Hurst) Wagner passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Marion was born Jan. 13, 1927, in Bethlehem, Pa., to the late Leroy M. and Elizabeth T. (Lotz) Hurst. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert M. Wagner III, on February 2, 1947 in New Cumberland, Pa.
Marion graduated from New Cumberland (Pa.) High School in 1944, from Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing in 1947, and she received her BS from Wilmington University in 1979.
After moving to Delaware in 1958, Marion was an RN at Kent General Hospital for two years. She then became a school nurse at William Henry High School, then for Capital School District at Towne Point and West Dover (Booker T. Washington) Elementary Schools, retiring in 1989 after 25 years.
In 1958, Marion became a charter member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church where she was active in the Chancel Choir, Bell Choir and served on Church Council. She was a member of local groups over the years: The Singing Players, Community Singers, Century Club Choir and Federation of Women's Clubs. She was a talented pianist, playing for church in its early years and later as a substitute, and as an accompanist for various civic organizations. After retirement, she and Bob spent winters in Florida where she re-discovered her talent for art and enjoyed doing crafts.
Besides her parents; Marion was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Bob; her dear brother, Richard Hurst; and sisters-in-law, Lois Hurst, Eleanor Vogelsong and Nancy Markelwitz.
She is survived by four children, Robert M. Wagner IV (Karen Ann), Karen Jerolamon, Stephen D. Wagner (Iris), and Rebecca E. Swatski (David); nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m, Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 425 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Seating will be limited due to social distancing, so please RSVP to MWagnerRSVP@gmail.com or call Karen or Becky by Wed., Oct. 28. Masks will be required. Interment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Del., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church.
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh@aol.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved