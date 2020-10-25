Marion Elizabeth

(Hurst) Wagner

DOVER - Marion Elizabeth (Hurst) Wagner passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Marion was born Jan. 13, 1927, in Bethlehem, Pa., to the late Leroy M. and Elizabeth T. (Lotz) Hurst. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert M. Wagner III, on February 2, 1947 in New Cumberland, Pa.

Marion graduated from New Cumberland (Pa.) High School in 1944, from Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing in 1947, and she received her BS from Wilmington University in 1979.

After moving to Delaware in 1958, Marion was an RN at Kent General Hospital for two years. She then became a school nurse at William Henry High School, then for Capital School District at Towne Point and West Dover (Booker T. Washington) Elementary Schools, retiring in 1989 after 25 years.

In 1958, Marion became a charter member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church where she was active in the Chancel Choir, Bell Choir and served on Church Council. She was a member of local groups over the years: The Singing Players, Community Singers, Century Club Choir and Federation of Women's Clubs. She was a talented pianist, playing for church in its early years and later as a substitute, and as an accompanist for various civic organizations. After retirement, she and Bob spent winters in Florida where she re-discovered her talent for art and enjoyed doing crafts.

Besides her parents; Marion was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Bob; her dear brother, Richard Hurst; and sisters-in-law, Lois Hurst, Eleanor Vogelsong and Nancy Markelwitz.

She is survived by four children, Robert M. Wagner IV (Karen Ann), Karen Jerolamon, Stephen D. Wagner (Iris), and Rebecca E. Swatski (David); nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m, Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 425 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Seating will be limited due to social distancing, so please RSVP to MWagnerRSVP@gmail.com or call Karen or Becky by Wed., Oct. 28. Masks will be required. Interment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Del., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church.

In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.

Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh@aol.com







