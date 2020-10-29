1/1
Marion Seda
Marion Seda, 93
DOVER - Marion Seda passed away, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Silver Lake Nursing Home.
Marion Seda was born November 3, 1926 in Endicott, N.Y. to the late Leslie and Lula Spencer of Western New York.
Marion Seda graduated from Elim Bible Institute in Lima, N.Y. where she met her husband Peter. She served with him as a missionary 50 years in Cuba, Venezuela, Peru and Columbia. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Dover where she and Peter served in the ministry of visitation. Her life was dedicated to Jesus, serving the church and its ministries. She enjoyed being with her husband and family and endeared herself to all through her kindness, gentleness and sweet smile. Many remember her calling them on their birthday and singing, "Oh Happy Birthday To You."
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Seda; siblings, Edie Stoltzfus, Andy Spencer and Pricilla Crosby.
She is survived by her brother, Philip Spencer (Birgie) of Arizona; son, Dr. Jonathan Seda and his wife, Dale of Dover; grandchildren, Michelle Novenson (Matthew) of Scotland, Kristen Seda of Virginia, Mark Seda of Pennsylvania, and Matthew Seda (Jennifer) of Delaware; great grandchildren, Hans, Levi and Ben Novenson, Jack, Ainsley, Garrett, and Tallulah Seda.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 350 McKee Road, Dover, DE 19904 or Elim Bible Institute, 7245 College St., Lima, NY 14485
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 29, 2020.
