MILLINGTON, Md. - Marion Wilson "Tootsie" Clough passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.Born on Dec. 14, 1934, in Sudlersville, Md., he was the son of the late Elmer and Anna Lowman Clough. He graduated from Sudlersville High School, class of 1953 and later enlisted in the United States Navy. Mr. Clough worked for Acme Markets as Store Manager for many years until he retired in 2000. After retirement, he worked for Centreville National Bank.Mr. Clough was a life member with 54 years of service with the Sudlersville Vol. Fire Co., and a Charter member of Chestertown Elks Lodge #2474. Mr. Clough enjoyed time with family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards, going to Dover Downs, and dancing - especially the Jitterbug and skiing in his younger years.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard "Ricky" Dale Clough; daughter, Donna Lynn Hill; grandson, Richard William Clough; a great-grandson, Coleman Wilson Brown; and three brothers, Nelson H. "Dickie" Clough, Charles F. "Buck" Clough, Cecil E. "Palsy" Clough; and two sisters, Patsy Meekins and Mary Lou Virdin.Mr. Clough is survived by a son, Van Clough and wife Cindy of Fayetteville, N.C.; a daughter, Debra Callaway and husband Vance of Smyrna; grandchildren, Tina Brown and husband Danny of Centreville, Md., Travis Coleman and wife Kasey of Centreville, Md., Richard "Douglas" Clough of Sudlersville, Md., Corina, Christain, Kendra and Aaron Clough all of North Carolina, Shane Wallace of Barclay, Md., Carrie Nicholson and husband J.R. of Smyrna and Jake Hill of Centreville, Md.; great-grandchildren, Trey, Taylor, and Lexi Brown, Teagan and Tanner Coleman, Richard and Richelle Clough, Shelby Wallace, Alyssa, and Ben Nicholson. Brother Louis E. "Lou" Clough; and a special niece, Jenny Clough.A visitation was held Friday, May 1, 2020, from 11-2 p.m. at Fellows Family Funeral Home, Millington, Md. Services were be private following the visitation. Interment was in Sudlersville Cemetery.The family will have a public Celebration of Life at a later date at Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Hall after the COVID-19 Pandemic.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sudlersville Vol. Fire Co. P.O. Box 61 Sudlersville, MD 21668 or Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617.