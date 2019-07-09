Guest Book View Sign Service Information Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-2900 Visitation 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 118 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE View Map Celebration of Life 7:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 118 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Ann Riley was taken home by her Savior, Jesus Christ, July 2, 2019 at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, Dover. She was born April 30, 1932 in Ithaca, NY, the daughter of the late Dr. John H. and Mary Grace Hawkins. Shortly after her birth her father finished his doctorate in that same year at Cornell University, and her family moved to Orono, Maine where her father joined the faculty of the University of Maine. She was introduced within days of her birth to a four year old boy named Phillip Riley whose father was also a postgraduate student at Cornell. Phillip's father also took a position on the faculty at the University of Maine. Eighteen years later Marjorie married Phillip who had just graduated from Maine Maritime Academy and was commissioned an ensign in the US Merchant Marine and the US Naval Reserve. They remained sweethearts for 65 years until Phil passed.

Marjorie attended Orono High School and Higgins Classical Institute. She was an avid Girl Scout and earned Girl Scouting's highest award the Curved Bar. In 2019 the Girl Scouts made the Curved Bar part of the Gold Award Girl Scout Family. In her earlier years Marjorie enjoyed camping, fishing, and sailing and using the considerable life skills she learned in the Girl Scouts. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Phillip Oren Riley, her parents, and recently her youngest son, Bruce G. Riley of Dunellen, NJ. She is survived by her sons, the Reverend Dr. John Riley, Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna, and his wife, Kimberly; Phillip G. Riley and his wife, Jan, of Rochester, NY; and daughter-in-law Elaine Riley, of Dunellen, NJ. She is also survived by her sister-in-law and life long friend, Harriet Cederstrom of Queensbury, NY, and by her sister-in-law and life long friend, Gloria Hawkins of Old Town, FL, grandson Phillip T. Riley and his wife, Stacy, of Easton, PA, grandson, Christopher B. Riley of Dunellen, NJ, granddaughter Erin A. Harrington of Redding, CA and her husband David, granddaughter, Shannon K.

In 1963 Marjorie moved with her husband to Green Brook, NJ where she took a job with Bambergers-Macy's eventually becoming a model in New York for Macy's American Homemaker Better Sportswear line. She was devoted to her family and home and loved being a homemaker for her husband and three sons. Marjorie loved her family and friends and will be remembered as a great hostess and compassionate caregiver providing meals to those in need and volunteering at the local animal shelters. She joined the First Presbyterian Church of Dunellen, NJ where she was active in numerous church programs and events. When her husband Phil retired in 1988, they moved to Lake Monticello, VA where she set up household in her big dream house on the lakefront and across the street from the golf course which she dearly loved for all the years she lived there. She entertained often and welcomed many guests while at Lake Monticello. Marjorie also enjoyed travelling with Phil and they visited son John stationed in Germany several times touring around Germany and Europe. She also made trips to Hawaii and Mexico, but her favorite destination was her condo in St. Maarten where she spent many winter months for sixteen years. Marjorie also enjoyed attending many happy alumni reunions with Phil at Maine Maritime Academy. While living at Lake Monticello, she was an active member of Meadows Presbyterian Church and South Plains Presbyterian Church. In early 2014 due to declining health, Marjorie moved with her husband to Westminster Village Assisted Living in Dover to be near her son, John, and joined the First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna.

Memorial services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna, 118 West Commerce Street, Wednesday, July 10 with visitation beginning at 6:30 p.m. and a service of celebration of Marjorie's life beginning at 7 p.m. Interment will follow later this summer in the Riley family plot in West Rockport, Maine. Memorial gifts may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna, 118 West Commerce Street, Smyrna, DE 19977. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Westminster Village Assisted Living, Westminster Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Father Pat Gaffney, Westminster Village Chaplain, and the nursing and care staff on 1-A at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for their compassionate care and support for Marjorie and the family.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Westminster Village Assisted Living, Westminster Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Father Pat Gaffney, Westminster Village Chaplain, and the nursing and care staff on 1-A at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for their compassionate care and support for Marjorie and the family. 