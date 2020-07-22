1/
Marjorie Anne (Mumaw) Prunty
Marjorie Anne (Mumaw) Prunty, 95
DOVER - Marjorie Anne (Mumaw) Prunty passed away July 16, 2020 at the Delaware hospice Center in Milford. Mrs. Prunty was born in Baltimore MD; the daughter of the late Joseph and Gladys (Rugemer) Mumaw.
She was an office manager for the Henry Heil Meat Packing Company for many years. She was an artist, enjoyed going to the horse races and the casino. She also enjoyed fishing and loved to shop.
Mrs. Prunty is survived by her husband of 52 years, John A. Prunty; also two children, Carol Baxter (Gary) FLA, Mark W. Schroeder MD.; grandchildren, Scott Baxter MD., Brooke Wilkins (Jason) MD.; brother, Joseph Mumaw.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice Center 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 22, 2020.
