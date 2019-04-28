Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Service 2:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On April 22, 2019, Marjorie Ida (Nolette) Tuxward passed away peacefully at her home on the family farm near Marydel, Del. Marjorie, "Margie," was the daughter of late Elmer Arthur Beyer and Ruth May (Shannon) Beyer.

In Dec. of 1934, Margie was born in Philadelphia, Pa. She graduated from Collingdale High School, Pa, in 1951. With Margie's marriage to Harry Nolette, she left the big city and became a dairy-farm wife near Washingtonville, Pa. In 1960, the family (now with five children) relocated to a dairy farm near Marydel, Del. In 1966, Margie began her career at JP Court #7 in Dover. During her three decades with State of Delaware, she advanced to the position of Chief Clerk, serving in this capacity for many years and receiving numerous accolades and commendations. Upon retirement, Margie was surrounded by and busy with the care of grandchildren. April 2007, Margie married Howard Tuxward and moved to Derbywood in Camden, until his passing in 2011.

Throughout her lifetime, Margie enjoyed spending time with family, playing volleyball, watching sports (Eagles and Phillies), gardening, reading, going to the Dover Slots, and solving puzzles. Above all, she valued her time on the family farm, gathering with loved ones and showering affection on her beloved dog, Skeeter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all seven of her Beyer siblings; her husband, Howard V. Tuxward, Sr., (2011); her sons, Curtis Lee "Pep" Nolette (2000), and Michael David Nolette (2018); and grandson, Robert Eric DaFonte (2017). Margie was a devoted mother and grandmother and is survived by: Debra May Taylor (Dan), Sue Ann Monaco, Chris Allan Nolette (Theresa), and Karen Lynn DaFonte (Rick); five grandchildren: Brandon Frank Monaco, Sean Michael Monaco, David Michael Nolette, Kristen Renee Downes (Shane), Richard Edwin DaFonte III; great-grandchildren: Aiden Michael Nolette and Katori Amara Monaco. Through marriage with Howard, Margie is survived by sons John William Tuxward, Brian Lee Tuxward, Jeffrey Tuxward, in addition to numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.

Services will be Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Torbert's Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Route 10), Dover. Friends may call starting at 1 p.m.; service following at 2 p.m. Private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Helen Graham Cancer Center, in Christiana.

