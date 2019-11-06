Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Service 3:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Marjorie Miles died peacefully at home after a brief illness on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

Marjorie is survived by two daughters, Lisa Alexander and Stacy Hollen; son-in-law Dave Hollen; and three grandchildren: Jordan Alexander, Sara Hollen, and Taylor Hollen. Her husband, Tom Miles, preceded her in death.

Marjorie was born on August 14, 1933 in Vicksburg, Miss. to Roland and Vesta Carroll. She graduated from Southern Mississippi University with a degree in Journalism and English, then moved to New Orleans where she met her first husband, Richard Alexander, who graduated from LSU and joined the Air Force to become a pilot. After an assignment in Europe, Marjorie settled in Dover with her daughters and worked for the State of Delaware in the governor's office and state auditor's office, from which she retired.

Marjorie married Thomas Miles in 1981. They eventually retired to Vicksburg, Miss. where they ran a successful antique shop. Marjorie returned to Delaware after her husband's death in 2004.

Marjorie enjoyed fine dining, entertaining, old movies, WWII history, antiques and stimulating conversation. She was an active and dedicated member of the Friends of Olde Dover and presented the Hughes House where she resided and lovingly restored. She also volunteered at the USO, DAFB where she enjoyed reminiscing with other retired military.

On Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, friends and family are invited to celebrate her life at Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE. A gathering is scheduled for 2 p.m. with a ceremony to follow at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie's name to Delaware Hospice. Memorial Gifts can be made online, over the phone, or via check.

Condolences can be made online at





DOVER - Marjorie Miles died peacefully at home after a brief illness on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.Marjorie is survived by two daughters, Lisa Alexander and Stacy Hollen; son-in-law Dave Hollen; and three grandchildren: Jordan Alexander, Sara Hollen, and Taylor Hollen. Her husband, Tom Miles, preceded her in death.Marjorie was born on August 14, 1933 in Vicksburg, Miss. to Roland and Vesta Carroll. She graduated from Southern Mississippi University with a degree in Journalism and English, then moved to New Orleans where she met her first husband, Richard Alexander, who graduated from LSU and joined the Air Force to become a pilot. After an assignment in Europe, Marjorie settled in Dover with her daughters and worked for the State of Delaware in the governor's office and state auditor's office, from which she retired.Marjorie married Thomas Miles in 1981. They eventually retired to Vicksburg, Miss. where they ran a successful antique shop. Marjorie returned to Delaware after her husband's death in 2004.Marjorie enjoyed fine dining, entertaining, old movies, WWII history, antiques and stimulating conversation. She was an active and dedicated member of the Friends of Olde Dover and presented the Hughes House where she resided and lovingly restored. She also volunteered at the USO, DAFB where she enjoyed reminiscing with other retired military.On Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, friends and family are invited to celebrate her life at Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE. A gathering is scheduled for 2 p.m. with a ceremony to follow at 3 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie's name to Delaware Hospice. Memorial Gifts can be made online, over the phone, or via check.Condolences can be made online at www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close