BRIDGEVILLE - Mark A. DeVincentis, Sr. passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, peacefully in his sleep. Mark was born in Wilmington, on April 27, 1968 to Harriet and Paul DeVincentis, Jr.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Harriet and Paul DeVincentis, Jr.; brother, Paul DeVincentis III; and nephew, Paul DeVincentis IV.
He is survived by son, Mark A. DeVincentis, Jr. and his wife Krystal; grandchildren, Layna and Cooper; brothers, Joseph and James; sisters, Laurel Fisher, Elizabeth Birney, Sonya Lloyd, Peggy Scarbro, and Shawn Robertson; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will sadly be missed by all that knew him.
Visitation at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 West Commerce St., Smyrna, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 2 to 4pm. A celebration of life will be planned for Mark after the holidays. For more information, contact the family.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 11, 2019