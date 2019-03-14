DAGSBORO - Mark Charles Tingle departed this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Christiana Care Hospital Newark. He was born on Friday, Aug. 16, 1963 to the late Howard Tingle and Hallie Georgia Logan Tingle.
Viewing will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6-8 pm at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 12 p.m. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book visit http://www.benniesmithfumeralhome.com. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Millsboro.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 14, 2019